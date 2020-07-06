Listen Now
Roe Conn

Man arrested in Germany after estranged wife killed on bus

News
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Police in southern Germany say a 37-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife to death on a public bus.

Bavarian police said the 27-year-old woman suffered several knife wounds in the attack shortly after 1 p.m. (1100 GMT) Monday in the town of Oberguenzburg.

In a statement, police said that the victim was taken to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries.

The suspect, who had fled on foot, was arrested on the edge of town. He was known to police from a previous assault on his wife in November.

In 2018, 123 women in Germany were killed by their current or former partners.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

More Home Page Top Stories