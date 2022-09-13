DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of shooting and attempting to kill Officer Burton will be sent to the Indiana courts.

On Tuesday, September 13, 47-year-old Phillip Lee appeared virtually in a Montgomery County courtroom from the Montgomery County Jail. He agreed to waive his right to an extradition hearing, allowing the Wayne County court to take over the case.

Phillip Lee

On August 10, police said Lee shot Richmond police officer Seara Burton during a drug-related traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition and injuring others. Officers returned fire, injuring Lee who fled the scene. He was quickly caught by the pursuing officers.

Lee was taken to Reid Hospital where he attended an initial hearing from his hospital bed.

He is now facing several charges in Indiana, including three counts of attempted murder, one count of parole violation and possession of firearms after a serious violent felony, as well as possession of both methamphetamine and cocaine.

Lee was taken from the Montgomery County Jail to the Indiana Department of Corrections because of his parole violation. 2 NEWS is working to learn when he will appear in Indiana Court