(The Hill) — Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) offered an apology to President Joe Biden on Thursday after she declined to say if he should run for reelection in 2024 earlier this week, adding that she wants him to run.

“Mr. President, I apologize. I want you to run. I happen to think you won’t be running, but when you run or if you run, I will be there 100 percent,” Maloney said while looking into the camera on CNN’s “New Day.”

“You have deserved it. You are a great president. And thank you for everything you’ve done for my state and all the states and all the cities in America. Thank you, Mr. President.”

Her comments come after Maloney, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and former Obama administration official Suraj Patel, all candidates running for New York’s 12th Congressional District, were asked during a Democratic primary debate on Tuesday if Biden should make a 2024 bid.

Patel was the only candidate to directly say yes, even though the White House has said Biden plans to run.

“I don’t believe he’s running for reelection,” Maloney said during the debate. She later affirmed that she would support Biden if he chose to run again.

“New Day” co-anchor Brianna Keilar pressed Maloney several times on why she thought Biden would not be running again.

“Well, we’re all entitled to have our own information and our own beliefs, but I will support him if he runs for president,” Maloney said at one point.