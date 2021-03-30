Major Biden involved in biting incident during walk, report says

An aide walks the Bidens dog Major on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 29, 2021. – First dogs Champ and Major Biden are back at the White House after spending part of the month in Delaware, where Major underwent training after causing a “minor injury”. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Major Biden, the three-year-old German shepherd adopted by the Bidens in 2018, has been involved in another biting incident, CNN reports.

First lady Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa told the outlet that the Major “nipped” someone while out for a walk on the White House South Lawn Monday afternoon.

CNN reports that the person was a National Park Service employee who was treated by White House medical staff. LaRosa said the person was “seen by WHMU (White House Medical Unit) and returned to work.”

The National Park Service did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The report follows a March 8 incident in which White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Major was “surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual, which was handled by the White House medical unit, with no further treatment needed.”

This is a developing story.

