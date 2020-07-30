Magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes Los Angeles, but no damage

News
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shook the Los Angeles region before dawn Thursday but no significant damage was reported.

The 4:29 a.m. jolt was centered in the northern San Fernando Valley and occurred at a depth of 5.5 miles (8.9 kilometers), the U.S. Geological Survey said. A magnitude 3.3 aftershock followed.

The Los Angeles Fire Department found no damage or injuries in a survey by ground and air units, a standard procedure after earthquakes in the nation’s second-largest city.

The quake was mostly felt in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, according to the USGS citizen reporting system, but a few reports came from more distant locations.

The northern San Fernando Valley is where the much stronger magnitude 6.5 Sylmar earthquake was centered in 1971, causing extensive damage and dozens of deaths.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories