Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Madison, St. Clair counties are no longer in warning COVID level

News

by: Karis K. Gamble and Becky Willeke

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced fewer counties in Illinois are at a COVID warning level. Madison and St. Clair counties are no longer on the list.

Those Metro East counties have been at a warning level for several weeks. Additional mitigation efforts were placed on Region 4, which includes the Metro East, earlier this month because of the area’s higher positivity rate.

Earlier this week, Gov. Pritzker said the state is watching the region and it’s work to lower the positivity rate.

The most recent data according to IDPH shows the region’s positivity rate is 7.1% as of 9/22. Gov. Pritzker said 6.5% is what is needed to return to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.

In St. Clair County, health officials there are reporting its 7-day rolling average is 5.1%.Madison County reported yesterday that it’s 7-day average is at 7.3%.

According to the report, 17 Illinois counties are still considered to be at warning level. They include: Bond, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Crawford, DeWitt, Fayette, Grundy, Hamilton, Macon, Menard, Peoria, Putnam, Washington, Wayne, and Winnebago counties.

Today, The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,514 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths. IDPH is reporting a total of 283,885 cases, including 8,563 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

You can find the regional metrics for those areas on the Illinois Department of Public Health site.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular