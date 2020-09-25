Madison, St. Clair counties are no longer in warning COVID level

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has announced fewer counties in Illinois are at a COVID warning level. Madison and St. Clair counties are no longer on the list.

Those Metro East counties have been at a warning level for several weeks. Additional mitigation efforts were placed on Region 4, which includes the Metro East, earlier this month because of the area’s higher positivity rate.

Earlier this week, Gov. Pritzker said the state is watching the region and it’s work to lower the positivity rate.

The most recent data according to IDPH shows the region’s positivity rate is 7.1% as of 9/22. Gov. Pritzker said 6.5% is what is needed to return to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.

In St. Clair County, health officials there are reporting its 7-day rolling average is 5.1%.Madison County reported yesterday that it’s 7-day average is at 7.3%.

According to the report, 17 Illinois counties are still considered to be at warning level. They include: Bond, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Crawford, DeWitt, Fayette, Grundy, Hamilton, Macon, Menard, Peoria, Putnam, Washington, Wayne, and Winnebago counties.

Today, The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,514 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 25 additional confirmed deaths. IDPH is reporting a total of 283,885 cases, including 8,563 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

You can find the regional metrics for those areas on the Illinois Department of Public Health site.