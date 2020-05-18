Madison County says job losses led to reopening despite Governor Pritzker’s order

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill – Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler is talking about reopening Madison County for business. The action goes against orders from Governor Pritzker that keep businesses in the state closed.

Prenzler says Madison County was losing jobs at an alarming rate. He said he tried to inform the Governor of what he intended to do but got no answer.

Madison County will not intervene to help businesses who find themselves in hot water with the state if they reopen. Prenzler says that they are pretty much on their own.

Prenzler says Governor Pritzker’s approach is unfair in shutting down some stores while people can buy the same merchandise at stores that are open. He says he would not categorize what he’s doing as defying the Governor but says there are sharp disagreements.