Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Madison County prosecutor says Pritzker COVID orders not “criminally enforceable”

News

by: Gregg Palermo

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo–Tom Haine, Madison County’s new State’s Attorney said Thursday that his office is of the legal opinion that people who violate emergency rules issued by the Illinois Department of Public Health or COVID-19 Executive Orders from Governor Pritzker’s office could not be charged criminally for it.

Haine said his office had taken a review of the orders since he took office this month.

“I am now making these legal opinions public to provide a clear reference point for both public officials and private citizens relating to COVID-19 enforcement in Madison County, and to alleviate the concerns of many individuals who rightly feel an obligation to follow the law but are confused as to what the law actually is regarding the many COVID-19 mitigation protocols issued over the past months,” Haine said in a news release.

Haine concluded the orders don’t have a legal basis for prosecuting an individual, although the announcement does draw a distinction for someone who could still be charged with trespassing, if they refused to leave a business if asked. The county health department could still go to court to ask that a business be closed due to an outbreak.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular