Madison County, Illinois sees uptick in cases, stays connected on a unified response

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – Depending on who you speak to in Madison County, you may run into different outlooks on COVID-19. However, everything is being done with a collective mindset.

Watchful eyes are focused on Madison County, Illinois as the increase in COVID case counts are alarming to some and thought to be outliers to others.

Recent numbers from the health department shows positivity rates sitting at about 8 percent.

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler says the recent uptick is being seen as an outlier compared to his county’s rolling averages over time.

A county health department spokesperson backed him up in that assessment.

This comes on the heels of Governor J.B. Pritzker adding more guidelines in Illinois to stop the spread of the COVID-19.

Bars and restaurant owners are now on a three-strike system. First: a warning. Second: an order. And finally: a misdemeanor charge, along with a hefty fine.

With Madison and St. Clair counties adding 120 new cases, state leaders say the moves that are being made are imperative.

“To be clear, we don’t want go back to where we are shutting things down,” Pritzker said. “That’s the last thing that’s on my mind, but the truth is if we keep going in the wrong direction, we will inevitable get there.”

Schools reopened in Madison County on Thursday, some virtual, a select few with hybrid models.

School officials didn’t return our phone calls, but FOX 2 is told all superintendents are in close contact with one another as they all plan a path forward.

Health and city officials alike are all on the same page that wearing face masks and social distancing is the best thing everyone can be doing right now.