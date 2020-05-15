Madison County food pantry receives unexpected meat donation

COTTAGE HILLS, Ill. – A nonprofit food pantry in Cottage Hills, Illinois has seen an increase in need serving people from 14 counties in Illinois and Missouri.

At Community Hope Center, volunteers have been distributing food to 170 cars a week, Tuesday and Friday mornings, between 9 a.m. and noon.

“We anticipate over the next month or two months we’ll see an increase,” said Ann Crane, operations manager at Community Hope Center. “Stimulation checks are going to run out. All the extra unemployment benefits are going to run out. People being furloughed and just finding out. We anticipate our numbers increasing.”

Their two-day a week food distribution has been busy for this Madison County location. But a donation of 600 pounds of ground beef is a welcome gift at a much-needed time.

“We wound up being the recipient of 600 pounds of hamburger,” Crane said. “There was a local farm that had a cow that couldn’t produce anymore. So, a gentleman that works for a meat company that hooks up nonprofits with meat producers was able to do that and we were able to get 600 pounds of meat. We were ecstatic. We always get meat, but you never know what you’re going to get. This way we know we’ve got enough to last us a couple months.”