Madison County Courthouse tagged with “BLM” Friday morning

News

by: Monica Ryan

Posted: / Updated:

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Madison County Courthouse workers found “BLM” painted on the Courthouse Friday morning.

Officials for the county said “BLM” was spray-painted on the Main Street side of the building and again on the St. Louis Street side of the building.

They said the spray-painting happened sometime after 4:00 a.m.

Edwardsville police are investigating the graffiti in conjunction with “similar incidents at nearby businesses and other government offices.”

The paint remover used to clean up the graffiti cost approximately $80.

