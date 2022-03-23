(NEXSTAR) — The United States’ first female Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, has died at the age of 84, her family said in a statement Wednesday.

“We are heartbroken to announce that Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, the 64th U.S. Secretary of State and the first woman to hold that position, passed away earlier today,” the statement read in part. “The cause was cancer. She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.”

WASHINGTON, : US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright smiles as she prepares to testify before the House Appropriations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington 12 February. Albright asked the panel to increase funding for diplomacy in order to secure the US postition around the world. (Photo credit should read STR/AFP via Getty Images)

HAMBURG, GERMANY – JUNE 06: Award winner Madeleine Albright via Video during the Emotion Award 2019 on June 6, 2019 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Isa Foltin/Getty Images for Daimler)

Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright speaks during a hearing on “National Security Implications of the Rise of Authoritarianism Around the World” at the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on February 26, 2019 in Washington,DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

UNITED NATIONS,- APRIL 17: US Secretary of State Warren Christopher (R) yawns, 17 April 1995, while US Ambassador Madeleine Albright talks during opening statements at the United Nations Conference on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. US President Bill Clinton has named Albright as his new secretary of state. (Photo credit should read BOB STRONG/AFP via Getty Images)

UNITED NATIONS, NY – AUGUST 10: U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Madeleine Albright (R) talks with Dr. Mario Nobilo, the Croatian representative to the United Nations, after the Security Council vote 10 August at UN headquarters in New York. The Council voted unanimously to pass the resolution calling for a cessation of fighting in Krajina. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read JON LEVY/AFP via Getty Images)

