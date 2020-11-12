Macy’s to hold seasonal hiring event Thursday

News

by: WTNH and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Macy’s is holding a seasonal hiring event on Thursday.

Due to the pandemic, Macy’s will conduct all interviews for in-store opportunities by phone. The positions range from stocking shelves to working at the cosmetics counter.

The event will happen from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Prior to the hiring event, candidates are encouraged to submit applications online to receive a response via email.

Macy’s said many applicants receive an offer the same day they apply.

In 2019, the company transitioned about 1,000 seasonal positions to permanent ones.

About one-third of Macy’s store leadership employees started their careers during the holiday season, the company reports.

