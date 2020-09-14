Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to be virtual this year

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted:
  • The Olaf balloon floats past Radio City Music Hall during the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York in 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    The Olaf balloon floats past Radio City Music Hall during the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York in 2018. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • SpongeBob Squarepants makes his way down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2013. (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
    SpongeBob Squarepants makes his way down Central Park West during the 87th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2013. (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
  • The Grinch balloon floats over Central Park West during the 92nd annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2018. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
    The Grinch balloon floats over Central Park West during the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2018. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
  • Workers inflate the Spider-Man balloon for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
    Workers inflate the Spider-Man balloon for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
  • The Diary of a Wimpy Kid balloon makes its way down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2013. (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
    The Diary of a Wimpy Kid balloon makes its way down Central Park West during the 87th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2013. (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
  • The Elf on The Shelf balloon makes its down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2013. (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
    The Elf on The Shelf balloon makes its down Central Park West during the 87th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2013. (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
  • The How To Train Your Dragon balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2013. (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
    The How To Train Your Dragon balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2013. (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
  • The Hello Kitty balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2013. (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
    The Hello Kitty balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2013. (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
  • The Sonic the HedgeHog balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2013. (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
    The Sonic the HedgeHog balloon floats down Central Park West during the 87th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2013. (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Macy’s announced earlier this summer that it planned to “reimagine” the parade along the lines of its reworked production of Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks in New York City.

“It will not be the same parade we’re used to,” de Blasio said Monday during a news briefing. “It will be a different kind of event.”

Macy’s will announce more details later on Monday, the mayor said.

“You will be able to feel the spirit and the joy of that day on television, online — not a live parade, but something that will really give us that warmth and that great feeling we have on Thanksgiving Day,” de Blasio said. de Blasio said, according to the New York Daily News.

