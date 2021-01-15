Macaulay Culkin ‘sold’ on digitally removing President Trump from Home Alone 2

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

macaulay culkin

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Actor and Home Alone star, Macaulay Culkin, has responded to social media output that President Trump should be digitally removed from Home Alone 2

Culkin responded to a tweet that simply said ‘sold.’

Someone on Twitter made a video edit of President Trump removed from Home Alone 2 and Culkin responded with “bravo”.

President Trump appears briefly in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York when Culkin asks him for directions to the lobby of the Plaza hotel.

A petition on change.org to replace Trump with Joe Biden had accrued over 250 signatures.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular