“Hair” star Lynn Kellogg dies from COVID-19; Husband say contact was in Branson

by: Chris Six

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Ivan Peixoto

BRANSON, Mo.- Lynn Kellogg Simpers, known as Lynn Kellogg, died last week from COVID-19; she was 77.

According to a story from the New York Times, her husband John Simpers, said she had been infected at a recent gathering in a large theater in Branson.

“Most of the people there were not wearing masks,” Simpers told the Times.

Ozarks First has reached out to the Taney County Health Department for comment on this story.

Kellogg, known for her role as Shelia in “Hair”, also made many late-night talk show appearances and had a role in the Elvis Presley western “Charro”.

Later in her life, Kellogg devoted her time to Christian music ministry around the Ozarks; she lived in Omaha, Arkansas.

Her publicist told Ozarks First, she was airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis, where she later died.

Kellogg is survived by her husband, John Simpers, sister Ede Kellogg Morris, brothers John and Harry Kellogg, stepson son Justin Simpers, and grandson Austin Noah Simpers.

