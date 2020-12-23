Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Lyft to provide 60 million rides to and from vaccination sites

News

by: Kevin Accettulla and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

File photo

SAN FRANCISCO (WBTW) — Lyft will provide 60 million rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites in at-risk, low-income, and uninsured communities, the company announced Tuesday.

The rides will be subsidized for employees and members, and free or discounted for those in need, the company said. The rides will be funded by its corporate partners, such as Anthem, JPMorgan Chase, and United Way.

“Making sure people can get to vaccination sites when they need to is mission critical to beating this virus,” said John Zimmer, Lyft co-founder and president. “This is an opportunity to use our collective strength to mobilize on a massive scale and serve our communities. We cannot let lack of transportation be a factor in determining whether people have access to healthcare.”

The company said its transportation network provides services to at-risk communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19, many of which will be prioritized for early vaccine access.

The vaccine campaign is part of Lyft’s “LyftUp” initiative to make sure everyone has access to transportation.

The company said that, in addition to directly funding some rides, it would use marketing resources to connect people in need with community partners who would “route ride credits” to those in need of free transportation.

Individuals can also donate rides through United Way.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular