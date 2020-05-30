Listen Now
The Lutheran Hour

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Los Angeles mayor imposes downtown curfew

News
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has imposed a downtown curfew this evening,

Protesters were back in the streets Saturday. Garcetti said everyone must be off the downtown streets of the sprawling city by 8 p.m. local time until 5:30 a.m..

Several police cars were torched Saturday afternoon as some protesters ignored authorities’ call for peaceful demonstrations following a night of violence that saw windows smashed, stores robbed and fires set. Los Angeles police arrested 533 people last night.

—-

This story has been corrected to say that Mayor Eric Garcetti’s curfew is for downtown Los Angeles only.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

More Home Page Top Stories