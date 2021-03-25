Look inside California mansion of billionaire In-N-Out heiress Lynsi Snyder

BRADBURY, Calif. (NEXSTAR) – Lynsi Snyder, the heiress to the In-N-Out Burger fortune, has put her stunning California estate on the market for $16,800,000.

Snyder, 38, became a billionaire in 2017 when, after turning 35, she received the last part of her inheritance that gave her 97% ownership over the wildly popular burger chain, according to Forbes.

The 4.2-acre lot was listed by Coldwell Banker Realty‘s Joe Chiovare and Ronald Chang three days ago.

The property boasts a private two-hole golf course, tennis and basketball courts, a movie theater, a vineyard with fruit trees, a six-car garage, a 3,400-square-foot recreation center and a guesthouse with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and its own garage that fits two cars.

“From the resort-inspired backyard to the panoramic views and architectural perfection at every turn, this extraordinary home is a shining example of opulence done so well it will delight all your senses,” the listing reads. “From the moment you arrive at the circular vehicle court with manicured gardens, a water feature, and a grand entrance portico – it’s clear this is a home that sets a new standard in affluent living.”

Snyder’s 11-bedroom, 14-bathroom home is located in the gated community of Bradbury Estates and is protected 24-hours-a-day by private security.

“Absolutely no detail has been overlooked with everything you need to live an extraordinary life most can only dream of,” the listing states. “Come take a tour to experience the luxurious lifestyle you deserve.”

The property formerly belonged to ex-Los Angeles Dodgers great Adrián Beltré, who sold it to her for $17.41 million in 2012, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Snyder, the president and owner of In-N-Out, has a net worth of $3.6 billion, according to Forbes. Her grandparents founded the burger restaurant in 1948, and it has since grown to over 330 locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Oregon.

She has been called a recluse in the press, and told Orange Coast Magazine that she fiercely guards information about her family after she was nearly abducted twice while growing up.

The second time, when she was 24 and working at a California In-N-Out, she said she “ran across the highway” to escape her would-be abductors. She said she thought they may have been targeting her and her family’s money because they had “boarded up” the vans windows before driving up to the restaurant.

Snyder has held various jobs within the company but her road to the top job has been far from smooth. Her uncle Rich Snyder, who took over the company after her grandfather died in 1976, was killed in a plane crash in 1993.

Her father, Guy Snyder, replaced him until 1999 when he died of a prescription drug overdose. Lynsi Snyder was 17 at the time.

Lynsi said in an interview that after she lost her father she had her own battles with drug and alcohol abuse, Business Insider reports. She endured three tumultuous marriages and divorces before marrying her current husband, a former In-N-Out worker named Sean Ellingson.