Logansport man one of 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul airport attack

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — One of the service members killed in an attack at Kabul’s airport Thursday has been identified as a man from northern Indiana.

The Department of Defense confirmed Saturday that Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, was killed in the attack. Logansport Mayor Chris Martin first made the announcement on his Facebook page Friday, saying he is heartbroken by the news, saying in part:

The Logansport Community School Corporation posted on its Twitter page that Copl. Sanchez was a graduate of Logansport High School.

Our corporation mourns the loss of US Marine Humberto Sanchez, a graduate of LHS. We’re forever indebted to the service men and women who risk it all to protect others. We will never forget the names of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take care of each other, Berry Nation. — Logansport Community School Corporation (@LCSC_Berries) August 28, 2021

Sanchez was among 17 members of his Logansport High School class who joined the military after their 2017 graduation, the school’s principal said.

Sanchez played on the school’s varsity soccer team and was in the homecoming court his senior year, Principal Matt Jones said. Jones called Sanchez a dedicated artist who took many art classes along with honors and dual credit college courses.

“Humberto was a bright, athletic young man who was popular, well-liked by his soccer teammates, classmates, coaches and teachers,” Jones said. “He was honored to be putting on the Marine uniform and serving his country.”

Sanchez and five others from his 240-person high school class enlisted in the Marines, while 11 joined other military branches, Jones said.

Several Indiana officials have released tributes to Sanchez. On Saturday, Governor Eric Holcomb sent a statement reading:

I ask all Hoosiers so inclined to send prayers to the family of one of America’s finest, U.S. Marine, Corporal Humberto Sanchez. Few among us answer a call of duty so dangerous as Corporal Sanchez volunteered to do. In doing so, he made the ultimate sacrifice so others could live and find freedom. While Janet and I mourn his loss, we hold up his incredible legacy of service above self and vow to honor him in every way we know how. Governor Eric J. Holcomb

Congressman Jim Baird sent a statement saying:

Heartbroken to learn that Corporal Humberto Sanchez, a Marine from Logansport, was among those lost in yesterday’s attack. He bravely answered the call to serve his nation, and I am both proud of his service and deeply saddened by his loss. May we never forget Corporal Sanchez’s name or his heroism to a grateful nation. As the family grieves, I ask fellow Hoosiers to please join me in praying for his family during this incredibly difficult time. Congressman Jim Baird

Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday’s bombing, which also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans. Officials have blamed the bombing on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group.

The U.S. military said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011.

The Pentagon said Saturday the remains of those killed in the attack were being flown to the United States.