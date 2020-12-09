Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

‘Locked in this house’: Family speaks out after teen dies by suicide amid struggle to cope with pandemic

News

by: Darcie Loreno and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo Credit: GoFundMe)

BRUNSWICK, Maine (WJW) — The family of a 16-year-old boy is spreading the word about mental health in youth after their son died by suicide after struggling to cope with the pandemic.

TODAY reports Spencer Smith, a high school sophomore, passed away Friday.

Smith’s father, Jay, told TODAY his son had been having trouble adjusting to pandemic life. His family said Jay was upset because he couldn’t participate in school activities like football, but they didn’t realize how much he was being affected.

Over time, he quit working out, and his grades suffered.

“We knew he was upset because he was no longer able to participate in his school activities, football. We never guessed it was this bad,” Jay Smith told TODAY. “Looking back now we could see little things that we should have caught but we didn’t realize his mental health was deteriorating as bad.”

Spencer left a note for his family in which he described his struggles and said he felt like he was “locked in this house.”

“There’s help out there,” Jay Smith told TODAY.”This pandemic can’t last forever and if they’re feeling alone and depressed, they need to reach out for help. Things will get better. I ask parents to talk to their children.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help his family pay for expenses.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals. 1-800-273-8255.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular