Local reactions to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Flowers and light candies outside the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A collection of Chicago-area reactions to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg:

Governor JB Pritzker:

America has lost an icon and inspiration. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was first a trailblazer and then a bulwark for equality, whether you are a woman, gay, a person of color or disabled. Just as importantly, she was a shining role model for girls everywhere – a testament to working hard and fighting for what’s right. Her legacy will endure, but only if we fight as hard as she did to protect it.

MK and I grieve for Justice Ginsberg’s family, friends and followers – but most of all, our entire nation. Our prayer is that we honor this giant by honoring her fervent dying wish.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot:

Devastated by the passing of RBG. She represented the finest among lawyers in our country. A giant in her advocacy for women’s rights, civil rights and respect for the rule of law. We must honor her legacy and all her contributions to American jurisprudence. Rest in power, RBG.

Senator Dick Durbin:

The Supreme Court’s most valiant champion for justice in our lifetime is gone. Justice Ginsburg was an American hero.

Please remember Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s demand that Supreme Court vacancies go unfilled during a presidential election year, which was also Justice Ginsburg’s dying wish. Senator McConnell pleaded with us to let the voters have the last word. Every member of the Senate should be asked to commit to the McConnell Rule.

Rest in peace, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Senator Tammy Duckworth:

There are no words to adequately express just how devastated and heartbroken I am to learn of the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Not only did our nation lose a brilliant jurist, we lost a hero—a 5’1” giant who gave a voice to girls and women everywhere and moved the needle forward in our long fight toward justice and equality for all.

Like so, so many other Americans tonight, I am deeply grateful for all that Justice Ginsburg did to ensure equal protection under the law for women across this country and to defend the rights of so many others. She will be sorely missed, but her unparalleled legacy and impact will never be forgotten.

Tonight we are devastated, but tomorrow we will roll up our sleeves and keep working. We must honor her legacy by redoubling our efforts to safeguard the rights of women, the rights of Americans with disabilities and the rights of all Americans for future generations. We cannot let up now.

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb:

As a pioneering woman who triumphed in life, fighting for equality and justice for all Americans, tonight Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg takes her place in heaven. She leaves an everlasting legacy for which we can all be proud. Janet and I send heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Ginsburg family.

Congressman Jesús G. “Chuy” García

Evelyn and I are heartbroken by the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. #RBG dedicated her life to the pursuit of justice and was a trailblazer for women’s rights. The Supreme Court has lost a giant.

Rest in Power, Justice Ginsburg.

Congressman Bill Foster

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a devastating loss for the Supreme Court and our country, and my thoughts go to her family during this very difficult time. Americans of all backgrounds benefitted from her fierce commitment to defending the rights enshrined in our Constitution. She was truly a pioneer in the legal world and an American hero.

Very soon, the principles of personal integrity and fair play on which the Senate has always operated will be tested, as each Senator decides whether to abide by recent precedent that a vacancy on the Court should not be filled before the American people have a chance to make their voices heard in an upcoming presidential election.