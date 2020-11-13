Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Local leaders and health officials discuss the need for mask mandates

News

"You put your seatbelt on, because you know it can save your life. Put your mask on, because it can do the same thing."

by: JuYeon Kim

Posted: / Updated:

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Less than 36 hours after encouraging “personal responsibility,” Mayor Patrick Payton changed course by putting forth a mask mandate ordinance to be discussed during the next city council meeting.

Local leaders are encouraging residents to do their part, but some are doubtful about how effectively the mandate can be enforced.

“To be able to enforce it, it would be more on the businesses,” said Odessa Mayor, David Turner. “I don’t know how we can enforce it. We don’t have the man power,” added Midland County Judge, Terry Johnson.

Meanwhile, area health officials say masks are effective, and anything to help mitigate the spread is necessary as we head towards a dire future.

“You’re going to have to come together as leaders, and make some difficult choices whether it’s popular or not. It should be mandatory for everybody if you know it could save a life,” said Dr. Rohith Saravanan with Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Saravanan says our communities are seeing the worst spike since the pandemic. That determination depends on two things: positivity and hospitalization rates. For reference, less than ten people out of 100 tested are coming back positive in cities like Austin, Dallas and San Antonio. That number in Ector County is 35.

“Trying to force people into wearing a mask is kind of like forcing people to put their seatbelt on in the car. You put your seatbelt on, because you know it can save your life. Put your mask on, because it can do the same thing,” said CEO, Russell Tippin with MCH.

The mask mandate ordinance put forth by Mayor Payton would require all commerical businesses to make their customers wear a facemask. Failure to do so can cost the businesses up to $500 in fines.

“We don’t have those mandates in place, and we don’t have the population following through with the recommendations fully. So ask the questions you need to, make a good decision, and try to do your best to support, not just yourself, but also your neighbors and your entire community,” said Saravanan.

The Midland City Council will meet again for its regular monthly meeting on November 17th.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular