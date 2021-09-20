Live updates: 2 taken to hospital after shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say two people were shot Monday at Heritage High School.

The most recent update came in at 1 p.m. and police said the two victims’ injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Rumors that there were active shooters at other schools are false, police said.

Police did not share information about who the victims were and did not have information about the suspect(s) and whether they were still looking for them. The investigation is ongoing.

Students were being evacuated and sent to the school’s tennis courts, authorities say. Parents can meet their children there.

Officer Brandon Maynard could not confirm additional details as of 1 p.m. but said officers were gathering more information.

  • WAVY’s Drone 10 flies over Heritage High School in Newport News after a shooting there on Sept. 20, 2021.
  • Drone 10 over the tennis courts at Heritage High School after a shooting on Sept. 20, 2021. Students were evacuating there.
  • WAVY’s Drone 10 flies over Heritage High School in Newport News after a shooting there on Sept. 20, 2021.

Nearby Achievable Dream Academy has also been placed on lockdown.

There’s still a major police presence in the area and the FBI confirmed it is assisting Newport News police.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. WAVY has a crew at the scene also gathering information. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew is expected to speak around 1:35 p.m. in front of the school.

Black Lives Matter 757 also tweeted it would hold a vigil tonight at 7:57 p.m. in Newport News.

