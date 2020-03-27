Listen Now
LIVE: President Trump to sign $2 trillion stimulus bill

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to sign a $2 trillion stimulus bill Friday afternoon.

The House approved the sweeping measure by a voice vote, as strong majorities of both parties lined up behind the most colossal economic relief bill in the nation’s history. It will ship payments of up to $1,200 to millions of Americans, bolster unemployment benefits, offer loans, grants and tax breaks to businesses large and small and flush billions more to states, local governments and the nation’s all but overwhelmed health care system.

“Today we’ve all acknowledged our nation faces an economic and health emergency of historic proportions,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

President Donald Trump said he would sign the bill immediately.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

