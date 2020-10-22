Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Lightfoot announces ‘business curfew’ in Chicago as COVID-19 cases rise

News

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a business curfew will begin Friday in the city of Chicago.

Citing a “surge” in coronavirus cases in the city of Chicago, Lightfoot said indoor bar service will be suspended and non-essential business will close nightly at 10 p.m.

Liquor sales will end at 9 p.m.

Gatherings will be limited to six people or less.

She and city health officials held a news conference Thursday with an update on COVID-19 in Chicago.

Lightfoot joined Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr Allison Arwady and Commissioner at Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Rosa Escareno for a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday.

According to a statement from the mayor’s office, they “will provide an update on the City’s COVID-19 reopening framework.” No other information was provided.

On Monday, Lightfoot warned residents that some coronavirus restrictions could return in Chicago if the number of COVID-19 cases in the city continue to rise.

City health officials said cases have risen by more than 50 percent over the past two weeks, increasing at a rate last seen in March and April. The 7-day average of cases has continued to rise, reaching 645 cases per day as of October 20, the highest level seen since late May.

While this increase coincided with a rise in testing to a 7-day average of more than 11,000 a day as of October 15, the percent of tests which came back positive over that period also rose to 6.4 percent, according to City data.

There has also been an increase in hospitalizations, which are up 25 percent for non-ICU COVID patients and suspected cases since September 22.

“The data is clear – we are now in a second surge of COVID-19 and I am extremely concerned,” Lightfoot said Monday. “Now is the time to double down on what we know works and come together as a city to flatten the curve once again.”

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular