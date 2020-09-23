LIVE: Kentucky AG announces results in Breonna Taylor shooting death probe; 1 officer indicted

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (NewsNation Now) — A grand jury considering the March police killing of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker, in her home in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday voted to indict one of three white officers for wanton endangerment, a judge said.

The jury announced that fired Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid of Taylor’s home on the night of March 13.

“There’s no conclusive evidence that any bullets fired from Detective Hankinson’s weapon struck Ms. Taylor,” Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said at a news conference. (You can watch the news conference live in the player above.)

Hankinson could face up to five years in prison for each count, Cameron said.

Cameron also said the investigation found that Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove were justified in their use of force in the case.

“The use of force by Mattingly and Cosgrove was justified to protect themselves. This justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in Ms. Breonna Taylor’s death,” Cameron said.

The AG said he didn’t think it was appropriate for his office to release the full grand jury report at this time, due to the pending indictment and an ongoing FBI investigation.

Immediately after the announcement, people were expressing frustration that the grand jury did not do more.

“Justice has NOT been served,” tweeted Linda Sarsour of Until Freedom, a group that has pushed for charges in the case. “Rise UP. All across this country. Everywhere. Rise up for #BreonnaTaylor.”

Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Taylor’s family, tweeted that the lack of charges directly related to Taylor’s death is “outrageous and offensive.”

Prior to the attorney general’s announcement, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a curfew for the metro area starting Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. ET. This nightly curfew will remain in effect until Saturday morning, when it will be reevaluated.

“No matter what Attorney General Cameron announces, I urge everyone to commit, once again, to a peaceful, lawful response,” the mayor said.

Louisville officials have been preparing for an announcement in the case. Mayor Greg Fischer signed two executive orders Tuesday. One declares a state of emergency which allows Fischer to implement a curfew if needed. The other executive order restricts parking downtown, although vehicle access to downtown was severely restricted prior to that order.

Louisville Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder accelerated plans to restrict downtown access starting on Monday. He also declared a state of emergency for the police department – meaning all time off and vacation requests are canceled until further notice.

Just last week, Taylor’s family was awarded $12 million in a civil suit settlement with the city of Louisville. The settlement also included several policing reforms.

Schroeder also said the settlement did not acknowledge wrongdoing on the part of the city.

Taylor, 26, was killed in March when Louisville police officers executed a no-knock warrant in the middle of the night. Taylor’s boyfriend fired at officers, who returned fire – killing Taylor. No charges have been filed in her death.

Currently, one of the three officers involved in the shooting has been fired. The other two are on administrative leave.

Taylor family attorney Ben Crump has demanded that the officers involved be charged with at least second degree murder.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.