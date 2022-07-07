SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday, Lisa Holder-White will be sworn in as the first Black woman on the Illinois Supreme Court.
The swearing-in ceremony is set to take place at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.
by: Mike Smith
Posted:
Updated:
by: Mike Smith
Posted:
Updated:
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Thursday, Lisa Holder-White will be sworn in as the first Black woman on the Illinois Supreme Court.
The swearing-in ceremony is set to take place at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now