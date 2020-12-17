Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

LIVE: FDA advisers review Moderna’s request for emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine

by: Sydney Kalich

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee Thursday will review Moderna’s request for emergency use authorization of its coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine appears set for authorization after FDA staff members did not raise any major new concerns about it in documents released on Tuesday.

The FDA reviewers said a two-dose regimen of Moderna’s vaccine was highly effective in preventing confirmed cases of COVID-19 and did not raise any specific safety issues with using the vaccine in adults over the age of 18.

The comments were made in documents prepared for Thursday’s meeting of outside experts, who will discuss whether to endorse an emergency use authorization or EUA for the Moderna shot.

The FDA typically follows the advice of the panel, but is not required to do so.

Moderna’s is the second vaccine the FDA has considered, behind one from Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNTech, which was authorized last week.

An additional 2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine could be allocated next week, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on a conference call on Wednesday.

The full briefing released prior to the meeting can be read below:

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

