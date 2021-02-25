Live: Capitol Police chief testifies before Congress amid scrutiny over riot security failings

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The acting chief of the U.S. Capitol Police testified before a House panel Thursday that law enforcement was aware of the possibility of violence from armed extremists on Jan. 6.

Yogananda Pittman denied that law enforcement failed to take seriously warnings of violence but cited a “multi-tiered failure” on the day of the Capitol insurrection and said the agency’s incident command protocols “were not adhered to” at a hearing before the House Appropriations subcommittee.

Pittman said in prepared remarks that intelligence collected ahead of the Capitol assault suggested that the gathering would have the participation of armed “militia members, white supremacists, and other extremist groups.”

Pittman said during the Thursday hearing that “no credible threat indicated tens of thousands would attack the U.S. Capitol.” She said police didn’t have enough intelligence to predict the violent insurrection that resulted in five deaths, including that of a Capitol Police officer. They prepared for trouble but not an invasion.

She later said that “to stop a mob of tens of thousands requires more than a police force, it requires physical infrastructure or a regiment of soldiers.”

Later, under questioning by the House subcommittee’s chairman, Rep. Tim Ryan, Pittman said that while there may have been thousands of people heading to the Capitol from a pro-Trump rally, about 800 people actually made their way into the building.

Pittman was the assistant chief of police of the department’s Protective and Intelligence Operations on Jan. 6 and said she was responsible for its Intelligence and Interagency Coordination Division (IICD).

The panel’s top Republican, Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera-Beutler, said the top Capitol Police officials “either failed to take seriously the intelligence received or the intelligence failed to reach the right people.”

Trump supporters saw Jan. 6 as the last opportunity to overturn the results of the presidential election and that “may lead to more of an incentive to become violent,” the IICD said in an assessment issued on Jan. 3, according to Pittman.

“Although the Department’s January 3rd Special Assessment foretold of a significant likelihood for violence on Capitol grounds by extremists groups, it did not identify a specific credible threat indicating that thousands of American citizens would descend upon the U.S. Capitol attacking police officers with the goal of breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building to harm Members and prevent the certification of Electoral College votes,” Pittman said.

“While the Department was prepared to neutralize and remove individuals or groups engaging in civil disobedience or violence among the demonstrators, it was quickly overwhelmed by the thousands of insurrectionists (many armed) who immediately and without provocation began attacking officers, bypassing physical barriers, and refusing to comply with lawful orders,” Pittman added.

Pittman also said the department faced “internal challenges” as it responded to the riot. Officers didn’t properly lock down the Capitol complex, even after an order had been given over the radio to do so. She also said officers didn’t understand when they were allowed to use deadly force, and that less-than-lethal weapons that officers had were not as successful as they expected.

While Pittman said in her testimony that sergeants and lieutenants were supposed to pass on intelligence to the department’s rank and file, many officers have said they were given little or no information or training for what they would face.

READ THE FULL PREPARED TESTIMONY BELOW:

Supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral victory over the former Republican president, who spread unfounded claims that the November election had been marred by widespread fraud.

A range of election officials across the country including Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, have confirmed there was no widespread fraud in the election. Republican governors in Arizona and Georgia, key battleground states crucial to Biden’s victory, also vouched for the integrity of the elections in their states. Nearly all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies were dismissed by judges, including two tossed by the Supreme Court, which includes three Trump-nominated justices.

The Capitol attack delayed the certification of Biden’s win by several hours, as lawmakers were forced to flee to seek safety from the angry mob that overwhelmed security forces. Five people died in the violence.

More than 200 people have been charged so far for their roles in the riot, including some with ties to far-right fringe groups such as the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys.

Pittman testified Thursday that 35 USCP officers are under investigation and six have been suspended with police powers revoked for misconduct on Jan. 6. She said the investigation should conclude in two to three months.

An FBI warning that a protest by Trump supporters could turn violent reached the U.S. Capitol Police the day before the assault, but top officials in charge of securing Congress that day did not see it, they told lawmakers on Tuesday.