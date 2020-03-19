Listen: Mayor Lightfoot addresses Chicago regarding COVID-19, extends CPS closure through April 20

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the City of Chicago Thursday evening, delivering her “State of the City” address in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Among her points was the extension of the closure of Chicago Public Schools through April 20, with a planned reopening on Tuesday, April 21. She also reiterated an order released earlier Thursday that all residents who are feeling sick are to stay home except to seek medical care or obtain essential services.
