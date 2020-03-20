Listen Now
Liquor store takes plastic measures in coronavirus fight

by: Nexstar Media Wire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Customers at Cedar Mill Liquor Store in Portland are finding themselves in a plastic-wrapped shopping environment amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The business put up industrial plastic sheeting throughout the interior, keeping shoppers from accessing most of the store. Instead, customers tell the cashier what they want through a cutout in the plastic and an employee will bring it up for them.

Staff members — some of whom are choosing to wear face masks — said they just want to protect their patrons.

So far, Oregon has seen 88 positive cases of COVID-19 and three deaths; nationwide, there are more than 10,000 cases and at least 150 deaths.

