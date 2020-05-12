Listen Now
Lemon-glazed doughnuts make limited run at Krispy Kreme this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Fan-favorite lemon-glazed doughnuts are returning to Krispy Kreme this week, but you’ll have to act fast as they’ll only be here for a limited time.

The doughnuts will be for sale from May 12 to May 15 via drive-thru, pickup or delivery.

If that wasn’t sweet enough, the doughnut chain is also offering Lemon Kreme Filled Doughnuts this week to satisfy any sweet and tart cravings.

This is the newest release in Krispy Kreme’s fruit-flavored glaze line.

Past flavors have included strawberry and lime.

You can find a participating shop near you here.

