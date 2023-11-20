(NEXSTAR) — While more than 228,000 people moved into Illinois last year, more than 344,000 packed up their things and left the state, according to recently released data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Just four states lost more residents than Illinois: California (817,700), New York (545,600), Texas (494,000), and Florida (489,900).

It was the latter, Florida, that received the largest amount of ex-Illinoisans. Census estimates show more than 35,200 left the Prairie State for the Sunshine State last year. Another 31,000 headed east to Indiana, and about 27,300 went north to Wisconsin.

Illinois’ other neighbors also received quite a few new residents, according to the Census report:

Iowa: 16,500

Missouri: 20,600

Kentucky: 6,800

Others sought out warmer states. About 25,200 went to Texas while 24,500 went to California.

The least popular destinations for those on the move, according to Census estimates, were primarily to the west. Less than 30 former Illinois residents moved to South Dakota while about 130 went to Alaska. Other uncommon choices were Idaho, Wyoming, and Rhode Island.

Illinois also received the fewest new residents from two of those states, South Dakota and Rhode Island, the Census reports.

The new data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey. The survey happens more frequently than the official Census and gives people a better idea of changes happening in their community year to year.

About 12.5 million people call Illinois home, according to 2022 Census estimates.