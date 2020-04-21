Listen Now
‘Lean on me, when you’re not strong’: Florida surgeon records tribute video to spread hope

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Anthony’s Hospital surgeon is healing people through song. 

Dr. Jamii St. Julien can be seen in a recent YouTube video playing the guitar and singing a cover of Bill Withers‘ “Lean on Me.” 

The video that has been viewed over 17,000 times is fitting in a time when we all need hope.  

“I spent a lot of my time, which is now downtime because of all of this, playing my guitar and working on music. So, I was asked to help share it and do it for a good cause,” said St. Julien.

St. Julien partnered with the St. Petersburg hospital to create the moving coronavirus tribute for healthcare workers that find themselves on the front lines of the global pandemic.  

“It’s a little bit of a scary situation but we have gotten used to it and everyone has approached it with professionalism and courage.” 

Throughout the tribute, the New Orleans native shows photos of his colleagues, the everyday heroes, that need support of their own. 

“The biggest feedback was people saying thank you for doing something so nice in this time of crisis and depression, basically. It seems like it has made people feel good and lifted their spirits,” St. Julien said.

Towards the end of the video, Julien shows off his vocals by hitting a high note with the ever so important reminder: “We’re in this together.” 

According to the St. Anthony’s Hospital Foundation, recent donations have allowed them to purchase a Clorox 360 disinfecting machine and two new ventilators, vital for COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory symptoms.

To learn how you can support St. Anthony’s fight against COVID-19, click here

