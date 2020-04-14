Listen Now
Lawmakers start thinking about the fall, prepare for resurgence of coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – “Many of us in the scientific community believe there will be another surge of COVID-19,” Representative Ami Bera, D-California, said.

Congressman and physician Ami Bera says we may not be learning the lessons from coronavirus today that we’ll need to help us prevent another major outbreak in the fall.

“At that point we have to have enough public health personnel, enough diagnostic testing,” Bera said.

Bera says the federal government must prepare for widespread testing now to avoid a major economic shutdown months down the road. 

“So we don’t shut down entire communities, but rather if there’s a neighborhood or specific household that’s infected, we shut down that portion,” Bera said.

“Short of testing all Americans, our ability to bring back this economy is going to be a very long process,” Representative Jackie Speier, D-California, said. 

To avoid another outbreak, Congresswoman Jackie Speier says the country needs consistent antibody testing by the fall. 

“To have a better understanding of who is sick, who is asymptomatic, who has recovered, and who can work,” Speier said.

Some lawmakers say we need to manufacture more supplies in the United States. 

They say our long term strategy to prevent future outbreaks cannot rely on foreign supply chains. 

“Knowing that this can come back, we’re looking at our therapeutics and our vaccines,” Representative Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said. 

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy says the US should manufacture medicines, and medical and testing equipment on American soil.  

He says the White House is taking testing and equipment shortages seriously.

“I firmly believe the ingenuity of America, that we will solve all this,” McCarthy said.

