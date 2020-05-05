Listen Now
Rollye James filling in for Ji Suk Yi

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Lawmakers push for healthcare workers to receive same benefits as law enforcement, military

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – A group of lawmakers in Washington are pushing for more benefits for healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic. 

They argue doctors and nurses should receive the same benefits and protection given to our law enforcement and military. 

“They know we need them. They’re meeting the moment,” Representative Norma Torres, D-California, said.  

Norma Torres says like soldiers preparing for battle, our health care workers who treat COVID patients suit up and risk their lives every day. 

“And it is time congress meet the moment for them,” Torres said.  

So she wants to provide doctors, nurses and medical staff the same benefits soldiers receive.

“We are asking these medical professionals to go at it without anything to protect themselves,” Torres said.  

Torres is calling for the next coronavirus aid package to include survivor benefits for families of health care workers who die of COVID-19, as well as hazard pay, whistle-blower protection, and housing costs for those living away from home while they work. 

Torres says the plan is also an acknowledgement of the trauma and emotional toll that healthcare workers face, especially during this pandemic.

“We haven’t looked at the human side of that profession,” Torres said.  

“They face death themselves. That is the reality of a healthcare worker on the front lines,” Representative Mark Takano, D-California, said. 

Congressman Takano was one of 76 lawmakers, including at least one Republican, to endorse the plan.

He says beyond the benefits, it sends a message to hospital executives who’ve punished their workers for going public about a lack of proper PPE. 

“The American people need to rise up and tell these healthcare companies, treat your employees with respect. They need to be able to speak up about unsafe conditions,” Takano said. 

The proposed benefits would not extend to healthcare workers beyond the current pandemic. 

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular