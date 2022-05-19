WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Following years of mass shootings, including the one last week in Buffalo, lawmakers believe there is a need for an active shooter alert system nationwide.

“We can’t become numb to these events,” Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) said.

Cicilline believes more needs to be done to keep communities safer during an active shooting.

“We have to give law enforcement every tool they need to neutralize these threats and really mitigate the harms that come from them,” Cicilline said.

Cicilline, along with Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.), wants to create an active shooter alert system that works like an AMBER Alert.

“It’s really easy to send the signal within a certain amount of space to say ‘Watch out, take cover,'” Upton said.

Both lawmakers see this as a necessary step to deal with the mass shootings plaguing the country.

“Get innocent people out of the area so they can protect the rest of us,” Upton said.

The bill they’re sponsoring would also appoint an active shooter alert coordinator from the U.S. Department of Justice to develop best practices for the system.

“It’s a bill that needs to be passed and sent to the president of the United States,” Rep. Mike Thompson (D-Calif.) said.

Thompson and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) are lending their support.

“There is no reason not to do this legislation right now. There is no greater more urgent need than right now,” Mace said.

Cicilline expects the bill to receive heavy bipartisan backing and pass in June.