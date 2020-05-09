Listen Now
WGN News

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Lawmakers propose Housing Assistance Fund to prevent foreclosures, evictions during pandemic

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) ─ Senate Democrats are proposing a $75 billion Housing Assistance Fund to help Americans avoid foreclosures and evictions throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Jack Reed, D-Rhode Island, said it’s important now more than ever that lawmakers ensure Americans have a place not only to self-quarantine – but to live.

He argues that if missed mortgage and rent payments lead to foreclosures and evictions, “it will delay us from bouncing back from this recession.”

The Housing Assistance Fund would provide every housing authority in the United States funding that will allow them to help their residents during a time of financial uncertainty.

But Rep. John Katko, R-New York, said Congress has already addressed this issue and the funds should be used elsewhere.

“There’s already forbearance for up to 120 days for people who pay their rents and mortgages,” Katko explained.

He said he wants to ensure landlords and mortgage lenders aren’t left footing the bill.

“If they can’t pay their bills because individuals aren’t obligated to pay their mortgages or pay their rent, you’re going to see the housing stock, especially for lower-income Americans, go through the toilet.”

Rejane Frederick with the Center for American Progress said the more Congress can provide renters, homeowners and landlords, the better it will be.

“As critical as the CARES Act was, the funding was really insufficient. It ran out quickly,” Frederick said. “where we see some of the struggle mosts is in the housing world.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular