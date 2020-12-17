Lawmaker wants South Carolina treasury office to say ‘Black Lives Matter’ when answering phones

News

by: Kevin Accettulla and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Chris Hart (Left/Courtesy: SC State House) and Curtis Loftis (Right/Courtesy: Associated Press)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina lawmaker has proposed legislation that would make it mandatory for state treasury employees to say “Black Lives Matter” when answering the phones.

The bill filed Wednesday by Representative Chris Hart (D-SC) states: “All individuals employed by the Office of the State Treasurer shall make the statement ‘Black Lives Matter’ when answering the phone during the course of business.”

According to the congressman, the bill is in response to social media comments made by South Carolina Treasurer Curtis Loftis.

Rep. Hart specified he wants the resolution to take effect until the “Treasurer acknowledges the inappropriateness of the comments he made on Facebook in June 2020 during the Black Lives Matter protest regarding being a second-class citizen.”

WLTX reported that Treasurer Loftis said in a post that he was tired of “looters, curfews, lockdowns, and weaponized pandemics” and being a second-class citizen to people “screaming mindless chants.”

Loftis later deleted the post.

Hart is a representative for District 73 in Richland County.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular