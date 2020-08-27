Laura’s path: Damage left behind in Abbeville, Louisiana

News

by: Chris Best

Posted: / Updated:

ABBEVILLE, La. (WKRG) — It’s still too early too know just how much devastation Hurricane Laura will leave behind in Louisiana. But we are starting to see some of the impact and damage. Reporter Jiovanni Lieggi is in Abbeville Louisiana where he is seeing some of that damage first hand.

Video from the scene shows a massive tree on top of a house. Lieggi says a family of five lives there. Laura is the strongest storm to ever make landfall on this part of the Gulf Coast. It made landfall near Cameron at about 1 AM Thursday morning with winds of more than 150 miles per hour.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

More Home Page Top Stories

Popular