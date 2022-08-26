OKAWVILLE, Ill. – Illinois’ last natural mineral spa is being auctioned off next month.

Located in the heart of historic Okawville, approximately 44 miles southeast of Downtown St. Louis, the Original Springs Hotel was established in 1867 after the landowner discovered his property sat over mineral wells.

A fire destroyed the original hotel in 1891. The hotel was rebuilt and reopened on May 1, 1893. Three additions were built in the mid-1980s and the hotel now has 37 total rooms.

The current hotel includes office space for management and employees, a large conference room that can be rented out, a banquet hall, a sports bar and lounge, an outdoor beer garden, a restaurant, and a 30,000-square-foot swimming pool located beneath a large skylight inside the hotel.

But the crème de la crème is the mineral bathhouse and spa, located just steps from the pool. The bathhouse contains eight large tubs, separate changing areas for men and women, private showers, massage rooms, and a sauna.

There are four separate mineral wells on the property. The water was bottled and sold at one point but production ceased in 2012. According to the auctioneers, it is possible the new owner could restart that business with proper licesning.

Historic Original Springs Hotel being auctioned online. (Photos: Abraham Bernardini, Hommati 198; realtor: Adam Jokisch of Adam’s Auctions)

Noted gangster and bootlegger Charlie Birger would occasionally visit the hotel to discuss business with confidants. Birger was later arrested for ordering the murder of Joe Adams, the mayor of West City, Illinois, and sentenced to death. He would be the second-to-last man to be executed by hanging.

The hotel was featured in an episode of “Ghost Hunters” in 2019.

Two large lots located directly behind and in front of the hotel are included in the auction. The front lot is approximately 7,560 square feet and the rear lot is roughly two acres in size and includes an outbuilding for storage and a gazebo.

Bidding will close on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. Adam’s Auctions will host a viewing of the property on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Adam Jokisch, Adam’s Auctions

Photographer: Abraham Bernardini, Hommati 198 in The Metro East