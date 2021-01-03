Larry King, 87, hospitalized in L.A. with COVID-19

News

by: KTLA Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Larry King attends “The Paley Center For Media Presents: A Special Evening With Dionne Warwick: Then Came You” on Aug. 1, 2018 in Beverly Hills. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Veteran talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after testing positive for the coronavirus, a source close to the family told CNN.

The 87-year-old broadcasting legend has previously survived multiple health complications, including including a heart attack, stroke, diabetes and prostate and lung cancer.

Last year, King lost his adopted son Andy, who died of a heart attack; and daughter Chaia, who died from lung cancer, just weeks apart.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

