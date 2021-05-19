Kroger no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated people

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Kroger announced Wednesday that it is no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated people.

Starting May 20, the company said fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in Kroger’s facilities. This includes stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local jurisdiction.

The change comes after the company previously said on Thursday that masks will still be required, despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that eased indoor mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people.

“Based on the CDC’s science-based guidance and the input of our associates, we are updating our mask policy in a way that balances our values of safety and respect,” said the company.

Kroger said if there is a state or local mask mandate, it will adhere to that requirement and its timeline.

Associates in Kroger’s pharmacy and clinic locations will still be required to continue wearing a mask due to the CDC’s guidance for health care settings.

The company said it will continue to implement enhanced cleaning and physical distancing across all facilities, as well as offer associates a $100 one-time payment for receiving the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

