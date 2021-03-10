Kroger clinic patients given empty COVID-19 vaccine shots

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Kroger location in Virginia administered shots with empty syringes to multiple patients scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccine.

A Kroger spokesperson told Nexstar’s WRIC that workers at one of their Little Clinic locations made the mistake of administering the shots. They said the health care professional giving the shots was under the impression that a colleague had filled the syringes prior to the appointments.

“Less than 10” people got a shot of nothing, according to the spokesperson.

Everyone who did not receive a vaccine upon their first visit was called back to the clinic to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

The spokesperson said that the Virginia Department of Health has been working with them after the incident.

Kroger said the issue was addressed with staff and vaccinators and The Little Clinic workers have been retrained to give vaccines.

“We apologize for this oversight and the inconvenience caused for these customers,” Kroger said in a statement.

Throughout the vaccination process, clinics at Kroger locations have administered around 836,000 vaccines.

