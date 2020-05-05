Listen Now
Krispy Kreme unveils new key lime glazed doughnuts

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WGHP) – A new Krispy Kreme doughnut is being released to mark the spring season.

Key lime glazed and key lime kreme filled doughnuts will be available from May 5-8.

The new doughnuts are part of a limited release series of fruit-related doughnuts – each flavor will only be available for four days at a time.

The next in the lineup is the lemon glazed and lemon kreme filled doughnuts that will be available from May 12-15.

The first in the series was the strawberry glazed and strawberry kreme filled doughnuts that were available form April 30-May 1.

