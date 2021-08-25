Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Krispy Kreme ‘sweetens’ doughnut deal for vaccinated guests, will offer 2 free doughnuts per day

Eligible customers can redeem the doughnuts — one Original Glazed doughnut and an Original Glazed Heart doughnut — every day through Sept. 5. (Krispy Kreme)

(NEXSTAR) – What’s better than a free doughnut? How about two free doughnuts?

Beginning Monday and lasting for an entire week, Krispy Kreme will be offering two free doughnuts, per day, to guests who present a valid vaccination card. Eligible customers can redeem the doughnuts — one Original Glazed doughnut and an Original Glazed Heart doughnut — every day through Sept. 5.

“We all hoped we’d be near the end of this pandemic by now. We’re not,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, in a press release. “So, please consider getting vaccinated if you’ve not done so already. And then enjoy and share two amazing doughnuts with our heart-felt thanks.”

The press release also made mention of the FDA granting full approval to Pfizer’s vaccine, meaning it meets the agency’s high standards for safety and effectiveness, and carries the FDA’s strongest endorsement.

Krispy Kreme had originally announced its free-doughnut promotion for vaccinated guests in March 2021, offering one free Glazed Original doughnut, daily, for customers who showed a valid vaccination card. The idea was met with both praise and pushback, the latter from those who felt doughnuts were a poor incentive for a health campaign.  

At the time, CEO Mike Trattersfield soon responded to the backlash in an interview with Yahoo! Finance, saying, “We’re a sweet treat company, [and] if folks don’t want to visit a donut shop, they don’t have to.”

Vaccinated guests can take advantage of Krispy Kreme’s “sweetened” double-doughnut deal through Sept. 5. After Sept. 5, customers who show their vaccination cards can continue to redeem a single doughnut, free of charge, through the remainder of 2021.

