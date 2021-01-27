Kraft rolls out pink mac and cheese just in time for Valentine’s Day

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Kraft)

Roses and chocolates? Get your love some mac and cheese this Valentine’s Day!

Kraft is launching Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese, a twist on its classic Mac & Cheese with a candy flavor packet to turn the mac and cheese pink. The new creation promises the same cheesy goodness, with a hint of “sweet candy flavor.”

“No more noodling on what gift to buy,” Kraft wrote in a promotional release. “There is no better way to show your love this Valentine’s Day than saying ‘you’re the mac to my cheese‘ with Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese.”

Kraft is giving the pink mac and cheese to 1,000 “lucky recipients.” To enter to win, visit candykraftmacandcheese.com.

Candy Kraft Mac & Cheese kits will be delivered by Feb. 14 so lovers can “deliciously celebrate Valentine’s Day.”

Popular