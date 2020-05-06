Listen Now
Nick Digilio

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Kosovo Albanian woman charged with joining IS terror group

News
Posted: / Updated:

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo prosecutors on Wednesday filed terrorism charges against an ethnic Albanian woman who allegedly joined a terror group in Syria.

The special prosecutors’ office said the suspect, identified only as D.D., left Kosovo in October 2014 to go to a Syrian city after crossing through North Macedonia and Turkey.

There it said she joined her husband, a fighter with the Islamic State group, who trained her how to use a weapon and made her part of their logistics group.

After her husband was killed in the fighting she married another IS fighter, living and operating in Syria’s conflict zones until December 2018 when she was arrested near the border with Turkey.

The defendant is part of a group of 110 Kosovo citizens repatriated from Syria last year. She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the charges.

About 30 ethnic Albanians from Kosovo are still believed to be with terror groups in Syria and Iraq.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

More Home Page Top Stories