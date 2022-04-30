GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A 32-year-old Knox County Sheriff’s deputy has died, and his name has now been released.

Nicholas D. Weist, 32, was killed in the line of duty on Friday after attempting to set up spike strips along US 150 at 150 Avenue in Henry County when he was struck by the suspect’s vehicle.

Life-saving measures were taken by those at the scene, but Weist ultimately succumbed to his injuries, according to the sheriff’s department.

Weist began his career at the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on May 22, 2018, as a road deputy.